RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-05-23-27-28

(one, five, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

6-3-7-2

(six, three, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD