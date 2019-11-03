RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

08-14-20-28-34

(eight, fourteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

6-4-4-7

(six, four, four, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD