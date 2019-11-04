RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-09-11-14-32

(one, nine, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

6-9-5

(six, nine, five)

9-9-6-3

(nine, nine, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

