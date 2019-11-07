RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

03-04-07-20-30

(three, four, seven, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

1-0-4-8

(one, zero, four, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD