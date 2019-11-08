RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-07-15-19-28

(four, seven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

0-0-0-5

(zero, zero, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD