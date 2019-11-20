RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

11-24-30-32-33

(eleven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

7-4-4-1

(seven, four, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD