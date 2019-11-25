RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:

10-14-25-30-31

(ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

1-6-7-4

(one, six, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

