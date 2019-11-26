RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

05-06-14-29-33

(five, six, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

3-3-0

(three, three, zero)

2-2-4-6

(two, two, four, six)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD