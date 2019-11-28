RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-12-23-30-31

(one, twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

2-8-6-9

(two, eight, six, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.