RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-19-27-28-32

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $285 million

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

4-4-4-2

(four, four, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.