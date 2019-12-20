RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

14-16-21-22-32

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

5-5-4

(five, five, four)

8-2-1-9

(eight, two, one, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $171 million

