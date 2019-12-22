RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

10-14-27-33-34

(ten, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

0-2-2

(zero, two, two)

6-2-2-6

(six, two, two, six)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.