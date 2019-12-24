RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-09-14-17-28

(four, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

1-2-2-6

(one, two, two, six)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.