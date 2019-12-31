RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

07-12-14-21-27

(seven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

0-9-4-4

(zero, nine, four, four)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.