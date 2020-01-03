RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-13-17-22-31

(three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

8-8-2

(eight, eight, two)

3-9-9-2

(three, nine, nine, two)

Estimated jackpot: $237 million

