RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

06-15-22-23-33

(six, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

6-1-9

(six, one, nine)

1-2-5-8

(one, two, five, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $258 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.