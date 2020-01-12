RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

04-12-19-24-30

(four, twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

3-0-1-9

(three, zero, one, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $296 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.