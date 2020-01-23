RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-04-08-09-15

(one, four, eight, nine, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

5-7-3

(five, seven, three)

1-6-7-8

(one, six, seven, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $373 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.