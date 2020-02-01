RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-04-09-13-21

(two, four, nine, thirteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

1-6-4-5

(one, six, four, five)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.