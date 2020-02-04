RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-20-21-24-34

(four, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

1-9-7-4

(one, nine, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.