RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-03-16-20-28

(one, three, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $202 million

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

5-0-6-2

(five, zero, six, two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.