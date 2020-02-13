RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-10-18-20-26

(four, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

6-2-8-9

(six, two, eight, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.