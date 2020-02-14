RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-20-22-26-30

(three, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

9-9-4-4

(nine, nine, four, four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.