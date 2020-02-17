RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:

13-14-17-19-26

(thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

4-3-2

(four, three, two)

4-9-0-1

(four, nine, zero, one)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.