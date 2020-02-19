RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

16-18-23-26-33

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

7-9-1-5

(seven, nine, one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.