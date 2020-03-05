RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

05-18-21-24-32

(five, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

6-7-9-2

(six, seven, nine, two)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.