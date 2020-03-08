RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

07-10-19-25-26

(seven, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

2-4-7-6

(two, four, seven, six)

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.