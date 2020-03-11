RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-17-22-24-29

(three, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

4-9-4-2

(four, nine, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

