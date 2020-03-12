RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-02-07-15-21

(one, two, seven, fifteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

7-0-0

(seven, zero, zero)

6-0-9-2

(six, zero, nine, two)

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.