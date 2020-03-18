RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

02-16-18-19-24

(two, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

6-4-1-3

(six, four, one, three)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.