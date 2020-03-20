RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

16-17-20-28-32

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

2-1-1-5

(two, one, one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.