RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-05-10-21-33

(four, five, ten, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

5-1-6

(five, one, six)

0-3-2-0

(zero, three, two, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.