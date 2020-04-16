RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-20-23-27-33

(two, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $159 million

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

1-3-3-1

(one, three, three, one)

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

