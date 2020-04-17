RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

07-08-19-23-34

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $159 million

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

2-5-1-2

(two, five, one, two)

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

