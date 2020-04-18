RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-25-26-28-33

(six, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

0-9-4-2

(zero, nine, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.