RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

05-08-25-29-34

(five, eight, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

0-9-7

(zero, nine, seven)

7-0-2-6

(seven, zero, two, six)

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.