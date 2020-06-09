RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

09-10-13-16-24

(nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

0-2-2-5

(zero, two, two, five)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.