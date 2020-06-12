RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-07-09-17-20

(three, seven, nine, seventeen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

7-4-6-4

(seven, four, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.