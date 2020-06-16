RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

13-16-17-20-25

(thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

5-2-2-2

(five, two, two, two)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.