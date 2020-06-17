RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

17-20-25-30-33

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

4-1-5

(four, one, five)

1-1-7-4

(one, one, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

