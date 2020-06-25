RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

22-23-29-31-32

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

9-1-0-8

(nine, one, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.