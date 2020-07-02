RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

08-13-14-17-28

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $62 million

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

8-3-4-9

(eight, three, four, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.