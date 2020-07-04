RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-07-11-21-32

(four, seven, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

7-8-8-7

(seven, eight, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.