RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

01-05-22-23-29

(one, five, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

3-6-1-4

(three, six, one, four)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.