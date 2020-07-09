RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-05-12-20-32

(four, five, twelve, twenty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

3-4-7-4

(three, four, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.