RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-06-11-12-33

(two, six, eleven, twelve, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

4-3-0-6

(four, three, zero, six)

Estimated jackpot: $87 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.