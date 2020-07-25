RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-24-26-28-32

(six, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

5-6-2-0

(five, six, two, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.