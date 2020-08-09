RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

02-11-13-27-28

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

6-3-7-0

(six, three, seven, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $169 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.