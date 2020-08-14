RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

15-17-22-26-32

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

1-5-2-7

(one, five, two, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.