RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

17-21-25-29-32

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

4-2-3-3

(four, two, three, three)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.